More than eight hundred people attend Great Yarmouth Racecourse reopening

Great Yarmouth races welcomed its first paying customers through the gates since October 2019 today.

More than 800 people booked tickets determined to enjoy the races after last year, every event was held behind closed doors.

Covid rates are now just a fraction of what they were during the peak - but with the so-called Indian variant circulating in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex - bosses know there's no room for complacency.

Glen Tubby, Executive Director at Great Yarmouth Racecourse said there are lots of safety measures in place to keep the races covid secure, including mandatory mask wearing, one way systems and hand sanitising stations.Pundit Matt Chapman said he felt safe at the races today and as long as people use their common sense, the events should be able to continue to go ahead.

You're not going to catch Covid-19 at Yarmouth, you're just not going to. We are all outside, everyone is being sensible and just enjoying their day out. To be honest, we could have done this six months ago but we understand why we had to wait Matt Chapman, racing pundit

Meanwhile, the most important race continues apace - almost three quarters of adults in the East have now had their first jab.

But the emergence of the variant has led to calls for surge vaccination of younger people.

The message from health chiefs now: be cautious, don't gamble with your health when the finish line is in sight.