Surgeons at Royal Papworth Hospital have performed a rare hat-trick of transplants in a single day.

The lifesaving operations took place over 17 hours and involved more than 20 medical staff.

Two patients received hearts while a third, Barry Edgson from Southend, had a double lung transplant.

It's been a month of success for Papworth - with the highest monthly number of transplants carried out in more than two years.

Patient Stacey Lund is one of the ones who has benefitted from the regularity of transplant operations.

She is going home today with a new pair of healthy lungs after a transplant operation at the Royal Papworth this week.

Stacey, who has cystic fibrosis, says the operation has already changed her life.

Last month the hospital carried out 11 transplants - the highest number since the Queen opened its new facility in July 2019.

The average number of heart or lung transplants to take place at one cardiothoracic hospital in a month is seven.

Mr Rafiq is one of the surgeons at the hospital. He said:

It happens sometimes but rarely. Just on some occasions all all the stars align and we are be able to do so many procedures in quick time. But I think the reason we manage to do all of our great work here is down to teamwork, it's all about great teamwork. Mr Muhammad Umar Rafiq, Transplant Surgeon

More than 20 medical and other staff are involved in every transplant.

They say that the only thing holding them back now, is the availability of suitable organs.

However, recent changes to the law aim to improve that.

Dr Pettit said:

It's absolutely critical, and I can't emphasise it enough. There is now a presumption of consent for organ donation but the family are always given the final say and from the perspective of the family that can be a difficult thing to do Dr Stephen Pettit, Cardiologist

For Stacey, the someone's decision to donate has given her a new lease of life for which she will be forever grateful.