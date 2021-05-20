School trips return to Grafham Water after more than a year

Watch Elodie Harper's report from Grafham Water in Cambrdgeshire

Schoolchildren have been enjoying residential trips to Grafham Water Centre in Cambridgeshire for the first time in over a year.

The pandemic halted regular activities, but now life is returning to normal.

Teresa Thorp, Head of Centre, said: "We thought a lot about people moving around the site, making sure that bubbles don't intermingle.

"We've kept as much outdoors as possible which is great when we have the weather like it is.

"We've thought carefully about how we collect kit from the workshop, making sure we don't have groups coming together. So, we're operating in bubbles and very much keeping those bubbles apart."

Schoolchildren are excited to be returning to Grafham Water Centre in Cambridgeshire after residential trips resumed after more than a year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Some schools are still nervous of committing to overnight stays due to covid, so the centre is running more day trips.

Cllr Ian Gardener, from Huntingdonshire County Council, said: "It's a very important asset that the county council have, and I do think more schools should be coming to use the centre on a regular basis."