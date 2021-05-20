Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A new prison is being built in Northamptonshire with the help of prisoners.

HMP Five Wells is a £253 million jail and is due to open at the beginning of next year.

Prisoners from HMP Sudbury have been working with the construction company Keir to learn new skills as part of their rehabilitation.

One of the prisoners working on site

I'm planning on doing construction when I get out, so it means a lot to me, it's definitely an opportunity for me and it's definitely something I want to get into when I get out Prisoner

The Prisons Minister paid a visit to see how the building work was progressing Credit: ITV News Anglia

The scheme is called Release on Temporary Licence.

Prisons minister Alex Chalk paid a visit to the site to check on progress on the Category C jail which will eventually hold more than 1600 inmates.