Building a set of skills: the new jail being built with the help of prisoners
A new prison is being built in Northamptonshire with the help of prisoners.
HMP Five Wells is a £253 million jail and is due to open at the beginning of next year.
Prisoners from HMP Sudbury have been working with the construction company Keir to learn new skills as part of their rehabilitation.
The scheme is called Release on Temporary Licence.
Prisons minister Alex Chalk paid a visit to the site to check on progress on the Category C jail which will eventually hold more than 1600 inmates.