As restaurants welcome back customers indoors, some places in the region are reporting that they are struggling to recruit staff within the industry.

Due to the pandemic, thousands of workers left the sector leaving the industry short of staff.

Staff at this North Norfolk restaurant have bookings until September- but are struggling to recruit Credit: ITV News Anglia

According to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and the recruitment firm Adecco, employers plan to hire at the fastest rate in eight years, thanks to the easing of restrictions.

Staff at Socius in Burnham Market in North Norfolk are busy preparing for the demand of the next few months. Bookings are back to back until September, but keeping the restaurant fully staffed is proving to be more difficult

There just doesn't seem to be that many CV's coming through the door, people applying for jobs.. And I am also bringing people in from further afield outside of Norfolk, I am bringing some of the guys based back in the Midlands, that used to work for us for a long time to come and help us through this busy period which isn't sustainable in the long run. Daniel Lawrence, Owner, Socius

Brexit and Covid created a perfect storm for employers Credit: ITV News Anglia

There are currently more than 38,000 job vacancies in total across the region - a 64% increase compared to this time last year.

A lack of overseas workers has made it even harder to fill positions, particularly for those in the haulage industry. Bosses at The Magnus Group in Ipswich have found it hard to fill vacancies and attract younger people into the industry.

As demand in the haulage business grows, so does the need for drivers Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's becoming a real challenge actually, trying to make it an industry that people want to be a part of. Kids have a lot more to do these days rather than driving all day but with the furlough ending in Septemeber there is going to be lots of opportunities. if you want to see a bit more of the UK the it can be a bit more rewarding and it is good fun. Olly Magnus, CEO, Magnus Group

The company is now looking at new ways to attract new drivers with the help of driving recruitment company ARC based in Norwich