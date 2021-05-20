As restaurants welcome back customers indoors, some places in the region are reporting that they are struggling to recruit staff within the industry.
Due to the pandemic, thousands of workers left the sector leaving the industry short of staff.
According to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and the recruitment firm Adecco, employers plan to hire at the fastest rate in eight years, thanks to the easing of restrictions.
Staff at Socius in Burnham Market in North Norfolk are busy preparing for the demand of the next few months. Bookings are back to back until September, but keeping the restaurant fully staffed is proving to be more difficult
There are currently more than 38,000 job vacancies in total across the region - a 64% increase compared to this time last year.
A lack of overseas workers has made it even harder to fill positions, particularly for those in the haulage industry. Bosses at The Magnus Group in Ipswich have found it hard to fill vacancies and attract younger people into the industry.
The company is now looking at new ways to attract new drivers with the help of driving recruitment company ARC based in Norwich