Jail for cathedral burglar caught after leaving shoe print on altar

A prolific burglar smashed a stained glass window to break into Peterborough cathedral at Christmas before trying to force open charity boxes with a cross.

Thomas Hutchinson broke into the cathedral in 2019, between 6pm on Boxing Day and 6.30am the following day.

After he smashed the window he trod on the altar cloth as he climbed down, leaving a foot print on the altar.

Hutchinson left a footprint on the altar Credit: Cambs Police

That mark proved his undoing, as police forensic teams were able to preserve it and when Hutchinson was arrested three days later, they were able to match it to his shoes.

Hutchinson used crosses from inside the cathedral to try and prise open two charity boxes, but when this failed he used a screwdriver which he left at the scene. A cash box was also prised open and money stolen from inside

Hutchinson, from the Peterborough area but currently in HMP Stocken, only escaped with £10 but caused an estimated £1,705 in damage to the cathedral.

In police interview Hutchinson, who has 27 previous convictions for similar offences, denied being responsible for the burglary.

Thomas Hutchinson left a shoe mark on the altar Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

However, he pleaded guilty to the offence at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (18 May), and was sentenced on the same day, where he was handed two years and six months in prison.

Sentencing, Judge Sean Enright told Hutchinson he had caused the damage to the cathedral for a “paltry sum of £10” and stood on an altar cloth without “any regard for the sensibilities of members and users of the cathedral”.

He added that the shoe print provided “extremely strong support” against Hutchinson, who was a “thief and a burglar by occupation”.

DC Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “Hutchinson was linked to this crime after leaving his shoe print at the altar and carried out this burglary for a very minimal sum of money.

“As well as the financial cost, burglary can have a significant and long-lasting psychological impact on victims and communities. We’re working hard to tackle the issue and bring perpetrators before the courts.

“The public play a key role in helping us combat burglary. If you notice people acting suspiciously around buildings in your community, please report it.”