Luton based EasyJet reports £645m loss as it prepares to welcome back passengers

Luton based airline Easy Jet has reported a half-year loss of £645 million pounds, with the company saying it still expects to fly at just 15% of its pre-pandemic flight programme until June.

The budget airline pre-tax loss for the six months to the end of March has widened from losses of £353 million a year earlier.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of EasyJet has said he is looking forward to welcome people soon.

The airline said it added more than 105,000 seats on flights when the Government announced the so-called green list countries - from which travellers will not need to quarantine on return.

It added that while capacity will still be only around 15% of 2019 levels in its third quarter, it expects to ramp up its programme from June onwards.