Luton based EasyJet reports £645m loss as it prepares to welcome back passengers
Luton based airline Easy Jet has reported a half-year loss of £645 million pounds, with the company saying it still expects to fly at just 15% of its pre-pandemic flight programme until June.
The budget airline pre-tax loss for the six months to the end of March has widened from losses of £353 million a year earlier.
The airline said it added more than 105,000 seats on flights when the Government announced the so-called green list countries - from which travellers will not need to quarantine on return.
It added that while capacity will still be only around 15% of 2019 levels in its third quarter, it expects to ramp up its programme from June onwards.
