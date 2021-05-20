Police have issued a warning and advice to motorists after a rise in catalytic converter thefts in Welwyn Hatfield.Over the past fortnight, there've been 11 reports of catalytic converter theft across the borough; one in Welwyn, five in Brookmans Park and five in Hatfield.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals and are attractive to thieves due to their high metal value. If it is stolen it renders the car almost undriveable and can be costly to repair.

Hertfordshire Police are urging motorists to property mark their catalytic converters

A sign in your window saying your catalytic converter has been marked may well deter thieves and you can also buy clamps to secure your catalytic converter to your vehicle.We recommend that you park your vehicle in as secure a location as possible. If you park it half on the pavement, it makes it easier for thieves to get underneath so please do not do this. Sergeant Alex Smedley

Models including pre-2008 Honda Jazz models, Toyota Prius (2004 to 2016 inclusive) andToyota Arius (2012 to 2018 inclusive), are more likely to be targeted.