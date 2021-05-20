Region's train operators face major shake-up under new Great British Railways

Transport Secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps launches Great British Railways

The region's rail operators will be overseen by a new public sector body known as Great British Railways.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield in Hertfordshire, said it will simplify a system that is "too complicated".

Great British Railways will own and manage rail infrastructure, issue contracts to private firms to run trains, set most fares and timetables, and sell tickets.

Mr Shapps said: "You turn up at a station, there are three different machines you can use to purchase your ticket, it's just too complex.

"That fragmentation lead to a culture of blame within the railways, no-one's quite sure who's in charge and when something went seriously wrong, like the 2018 timetable debacle, no-one knew who was supposed to be in charge.

"Great British Railways brings that all together under one roof and will really deliver for passengers."

Many reforms will be brought before the body is launched, Including:

Flexible season tickets, for people who travel to work two or three times a week

Pay-as-you-go, contactless and digital ticketing on smartphones

The plans have been broadly welcomed by the Rail Delivery Group which represents train operators such as Greater Anglia.

Andy Bagnall, director general of the Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators, said:

“Train companies have long called for many of the reforms in this white paper and these proposals can deliver the biggest changes in a generation.

“Getting the detail right will be crucial to ensuring that the white paper fulfils its potential to improve journeys, offer independent oversight and clear accountability, and create a new set of fares which are simpler and more value for money.

“For our passengers, we are ambitious to move quickly and work with government so that we can attract people back onto trains with better services and maximise the railway’s contribution to the recovery.”