Striker James Collins has signed for Championship rivals Cardiff City after turning down the offer of a new contract at Luton Town.

The 30-year-old scored 72 goals in 183 appearances for the Hatters, including 13 in the Championship last season.

He also played a key role in helping them secure back-to-back promotions to the second tier, with his 25 goals in 2018/19 earning him the League One Player of the Season award.

Collins has now agreed a two-year deal at Cardiff where he will be reunited with Mick McCarthy who handed him his debut for the Republic of Ireland international team.

"I like when they've come up the hard way, coming through the school of hard knocks to keep progressing and getting to a higher standard," McCarthy said.

"He's got a great scoring record. He's durable, he's tough and he'll be one of us. I'm delighted to have him."

Collins added: "I'm an honest player and I'll always work hard for the team. I like to link up play and I like to think my main attribute is scoring goals. That's what I love doing and hopefully I can score lots of them here."