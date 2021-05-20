Teenage boy was 'deliberately' shot in face on way to school, court told

Watch Tanya Mercer's report from Ipswich Crown Court

A 16-year-old boy "deliberately" shot a teenager in the face in Kesgrave near Ipswich, a court has heard.

The victim, then aged 15, was wounded on his way to school on September 7 last year for the first day back since the first national lockdown.

He was left with "devastating and life-changing injuries", suffering a stroke shortly after at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and has been "partially paralysed" as a result.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has denied the attempted murder of the boy, and four further charges, and went on trial at Ipswich Crown Court today (Thursday 20 May).

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, said the boys had known each other since primary school and were believed to be "friends" at the time of the incident.

She said the defendant, then aged 15, waited for over an hour for the boy to leave his home for school before "deliberately" shooting him in the face at "close range" at just after 8.30am.

The jury was told the boy had driven to the location using his father's car and shot the victim with his grandfather's Beretta shotgun.

The defendant then pointed the gun at an elderly neighbour who looked out of his window after hearing the shot, the court heard.

After his arrest, the defendant told police officers "I've done what I wanted to do", jurors heard.

Ms Karmy-Jones QC said: "The prosecution case is that the defendant set out to kill that day.

"He knew how to use a gun, he was familiar with shotguns and he had carefully planned exactly what he was going to do, even describing his plan in detail to a mutual friend."

She said the victim had arranged to meet with the defendant before classes and left his home in a "cheerful mood".

Ms Karmy-Jones said the gun was held less than a metre away from the victim, before he was blasted in the neck and face.

The victim's mother was described as "screaming and inconsolable at seeing her son lying on the ground in a pool of blood", the jury was told.

The defendant was later arrested at a nearby address, still sitting in the same vehicle and told police the gun was in the back seat.

Ms Karmy-Jones said: "The officers then said the allegation was that he had fired a shotgun into someone's face to which [the defendant] replied, 'I'm 100% guilty of that'.

"A few minutes later he said, 'I've done what I wanted to do, scummy as it is. I will 100% co-operate with you'."

The jury heard that a mutual friend of both boys told police the defendant would often speak of how the victim would "bully him".

It was said the victim would often "slap" the defendant over the head in school, but it was "nothing serious" and that they remained friends despite the "playful fighting".

However, the mutual friend told police how the defendant had been "forming a plan that he wanted to shoot someone", Ms Karmy-Jones said.

Ms Karmy-Jones said: "The prosecution case is that [the defendant] had, for nearly a year, been telling his friend about his plan to shoot to kill [the victim].

"The night before he said he was going to do it, the next day, on the morning of September 7, he executed his plan carefully."

The trial continues.