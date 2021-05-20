Teenager dies following A47 crash with double decker bus

An 18-year-old woman from Littleport has died after her car collided with a double decker bus on the A47 last night (19 May).

The woman, who was driving a white Volkswagen Polo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two car passengers, an 18-year-old and a 25-year-old, were taken to King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services arrived shortly after the crash at 9.20pm, which happened between Wisbech and Guyhirn.

No one on the bus, which was thought to be carrying at least four passengers, was injured.

An air ambulance was on scene last night:

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it, is being asked to contact Cambridgeshire police.