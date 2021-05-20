Video shows near misses between cyclists and cars in Essex
Video footage of near-misses involving cyclists and cars in Essex has been released as a warning to drivers to allow more space.
The Safer Essex Roads Partnership say all of the drivers have been fined or sent on an educational course.
Cycling UK, says: “The Highway Code requires that drivers “give cyclists at least as much room as you would a car when overtaking. Most police forces interpret to mean at least 1.5m (the width of a car) at speeds of up to 30mph.
Cyclists may have to move out to avoid potholes or debris on the road – passing closer than 1.5m puts lives at risk.
Be patient around cyclists and pedestrians, give them plenty of space and time, and use eye contact to indicate that you have seen them. Use your indicators when performing any manoeuvre or changing lanes."
The Safer Essex Roads Partnership encourages all road-users to continue sending in their footage of poor or dangerous road-user behaviour to the 'Extra Eyes on the road' site.