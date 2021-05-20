Video footage of near-misses involving cyclists and cars in Essex has been released as a warning to drivers to allow more space.

The Safer Essex Roads Partnership say all of the drivers have been fined or sent on an educational course.

Cycling UK, says: “The Highway Code requires that drivers “give cyclists at least as much room as you would a car when overtaking. Most police forces interpret to mean at least 1.5m (the width of a car) at speeds of up to 30mph.

Cyclists may have to move out to avoid potholes or debris on the road – passing closer than 1.5m puts lives at risk.

Be patient around cyclists and pedestrians, give them plenty of space and time, and use eye contact to indicate that you have seen them. Use your indicators when performing any manoeuvre or changing lanes."

We ask drivers to treat anyone on a bike as if they are your brother, sister, son or daughter – or your best friend. Close passing by cars is dangerous, frightening and puts people off cycling. Please give people on cycles plenty of space when passing. Stuart Johnson, Vice-Secretary of Colchester Cycling Campaign

In March 2021 we received 131 Extra Eyes submissions from car drivers and 74 from cyclists, despite there being proportionately fewer cyclists on the road. This gives you an idea of how strongly cyclists feel in terms of their safety on the road. We all have places to be and we all deserve to arrive safely. Please share the road considerately and be patient with other road-users. Head of Roads Policing, Adam Pipe, said:

The Safer Essex Roads Partnership encourages all road-users to continue sending in their footage of poor or dangerous road-user behaviour to the 'Extra Eyes on the road' site.