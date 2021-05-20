Thursday May 20, 2021, 11:54 AM

There is a Met Office weather warning for unseasonably strong winds from today through to Friday evening.

Windy weather may lead to some travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures.

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too.

You can stay up to date with the forecast here