Warning for unseasonably strong winds

There is a Met Office weather warning for unseasonably strong winds from today through to Friday evening.

Windy weather may lead to some travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures.

What to expect

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

  • Some damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too.

You can stay up to date with the forecast here