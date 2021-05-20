Warning for unseasonably strong winds
There is a Met Office weather warning for unseasonably strong winds from today through to Friday evening.
Windy weather may lead to some travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures.
What to expect
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too.
You can stay up to date with the forecast here