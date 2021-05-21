Two bears have been euthanized at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire after strong winds toppled a tree, allowing two female bears access to a boar enclosure.

The zoo has decided to cancel celebrations for their 90th birthday, which were due to take place this Sunday (23rd May).

The tree fell in such a way that it formed a bridge between the enclosures, allowing two female brown bears to enter the wild boar enclosure, where they attack the male boar.

Zookeepers spotted the breach, and activated their emergency protocols. They assessed the situation and agreed that they would have to euthanize the bears. Whipsnade said that there was an immediate threat to human life, which meant the decision "was made for them.

Brown bears at Whipsnade Credit: ZSL

The fence to the boar enclosure is a low one, which meant the bears could have escaped had they tried.

ZSL Chief Curator, Malcolm Fitzpatrick said: "The colleagues involved today have experienced the dreadful situation that every vet and keeper thoroughly trains for, but hopes will never come to pass."

The zoo explained that it would not have been effective to use tranquilizers on the bears, because they can take at least 20 minutes to work, which a spokesperson said was a risk they could not take.

One bear, who did not leave her enclosure, is safe and well, and vets are examining the injured boar.

As zookeepers and animal carers, this situation is something we train to deal with through regular, rigorous drills – but one that we always hope we’ll never have to face. I’m devastated by the outcome of this morning’s incident, but I’m confident that our actions prevented any further loss of life ZSL Chief Curator, Malcolm Fitzpatrick

The zoo said a full investigation would be undertaken.

We will of course be conducting a full investigation into this incident, so we can do everything in our power to ensure nothing like this happens again. For now, my priority is looking after the people involved, and the welfare of our affected animals.

You will know the close relationship our keepers have to the animals they look after, and therefore the impact of today’s events on them. I know that all colleagues at Whipsnade and across ZSL will extend their sympathies to the team for this shared loss.