Confusion over government's traffic-light system for safe foreign travel

Watch Graham Stothard's report for ITV News Anglia

The travel industry in the East says the government's traffic light system for different holiday destinations is causing confusion.

It comes as the Spanish government said, from Monday, it will allow UK tourists to visit Spain for non-essential travel without needing a negative PCR test or quarantining.

However, Spain is on the UK government's amber list which mean people should only travel there in emergencies.

Paula Cockcroft, Director of Oundle Travel in Northamptonshire, said: "There has been some confusion and we've had a lot of telephone calls asking for advice and whether it's safe, so we need a little bit more clarity on that from the government."

Spain says it will welcome British tourists from without covid restrictions from Monday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ryanair flies out of both Luton and Stansted. CEO Michael O'Leary made his views clear on ITV's Peston on Wednesday.

Mr O'Leary said: "No, I think most of the UK population doesn't understand either Robert, but I'm pleased to say for the last 4 weeks people have been booking in their droves.

"Mainly I think they're booking into June, July, August, and September. People are ignoring the short-term restrictions and working out when it'll be safe to fly.

"In June, July when the school holidays come round, and they're booking, literally hundreds of thousands, on a daily basis."

What are the rules for people returning from each category on the travel list?

Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.

Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Red: Spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Spain is a hotspot for British tourists with the ONS figures showing there were 18.1 million visits by UK residents to the country in 2019.

The relaxation comes after EU ambassadors backed plans to allow vaccinated UK holidaymakers to visit the bloc this summer.