F1 turning into a 'billionaire boys' club' says reigning world champion
He's risen from a dreamer living on a Stevenage council estate, to a man who's become the most decorated driver in Formula One - but Sir Lewis Hamilton fears that is story will never be repeated.
The seven-time world champion says Formula One has become a "billionaire boys' club" and believes it would now be "impossible" for him to break into the sport.
Hamilton heads into this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix on track for an 8th world title and with 98 victories and 100 poles already in the bag.
But the 36-year-old, from Stevenage, has claimed F1 is solely for the wealthy. Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin are all sons of billionaires, while Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher's fathers both competed in F1.
Hamilton's father, Anthony, worked multiple jobs to fund his son's junior career before he was picked up by Mercedes, aged 13.
In an interview with Spanish paper AS he said:
Hamilton finished third in second practice on F1's return to Monte Carlo on Thursday following the event's cancellation from last year's Covid-hit calendar.
Hamilton was beaten by the table-topping Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but he finished ahead of Verstappen.
Hamilton has revelled in his new rivalry with the Red Bull driver, delivering a series of impressive displays to win three of the opening four rounds, and silencing some critics who claim his recent dominance is owing to his Mercedes machinery.
Hamilton added: "People will always find a way to minimise success, so I don'tspend time on it.
