He's risen from a dreamer living on a Stevenage council estate, to a man who's become the most decorated driver in Formula One - but Sir Lewis Hamilton fears that is story will never be repeated.

The seven-time world champion says Formula One has become a "billionaire boys' club" and believes it would now be "impossible" for him to break into the sport.

Hamilton heads into this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix on track for an 8th world title and with 98 victories and 100 poles already in the bag.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Turkish Grand Prix to secure his seventh world championship Credit: PA Images

But the 36-year-old, from Stevenage, has claimed F1 is solely for the wealthy. Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin are all sons of billionaires, while Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher's fathers both competed in F1.

Hamilton's father, Anthony, worked multiple jobs to fund his son's junior career before he was picked up by Mercedes, aged 13.

In an interview with Spanish paper AS he said:

We live in a time where this sport has become a billionaire boys' club. If I were to start over from a working-class family, it would be impossible for me to be here today because the other boys would have a lot more money. We have to work to change that and make this an accessible sport, for the rich and for people with more humble origins. Sir Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton finished third in second practice on F1's return to Monte Carlo on Thursday following the event's cancellation from last year's Covid-hit calendar.

Hamilton was beaten by the table-topping Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but he finished ahead of Verstappen.

Max Verstappen celebrates after winning an action-packed German Grand Prix. Credit: AP

Hamilton has revelled in his new rivalry with the Red Bull driver, delivering a series of impressive displays to win three of the opening four rounds, and silencing some critics who claim his recent dominance is owing to his Mercedes machinery.

Hamilton added: "People will always find a way to minimise success, so I don'tspend time on it.

I know how hard I have had to work to be strong, not making mistakes, extract every opportunity I have had and no one can take that away from me. With more wheel-to-wheel battles I hope I have more opportunities to show people what I'm capable of. Sir Lewis Hamilton

