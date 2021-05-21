The family of a young woman with serious learning disabilities say they feel let down by the closure of a day care centre in Cambridgeshire.

Sarah Bushaway from Letchworth, has used the Skills Development Centre at Meldreth and Orchard Manor in Meldreth for the last three years.

The impact it's going to have on parents is going to be great, they're at breaking point as it is. Mark Bushaway, Sarah's father

However, families that use the centre have been given just two months notice that it will close after Aurora, which runs it, said they could no longer fund it.

Sarah Bushaway's father says the Skills Development Centre in Meldreth is a lifeline for many families. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sarah Bushaway, 22, has Niemann Pick disease, a neurodegenerative disorder which causes dementia, seizures, and lung and liver failure.

She needs 24-hour care at her home in Letchworth.

Her care is complex, but the Skills Development Centre at Meldreth and Orchard Manor in nearby Meldreth has been a lifeline.

Sarah can use its sensory and music room and interact with people of the same age.

But just last week they received a letter saying the centre will close at the end of July because it's no longer sustainable.

The Aurora Group says it can no longer fund the Skills Development Centre at Meldreth and Orchard Manor. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mark Bushaway, Sarah's father, said: "The impact it's going to have on parents is going to be great, they're at breaking point as it is.

"Now just to tell us we have eight weeks to find somewhere else and transition into that, it's impossible.

"It took me about two to three months with Sarah alone to build a rapport with staff, you can't do that in eight weeks, it takes time. There's nowhere for children or young adults to go like that."

A statement from The Aurora Group said: "We understand that parents of the young people who attend our day service would very much like the Skills Development Centre in the village of Meldreth to remain open.

"Its closure is no reflection on the quality of the service that we know families appreciate and it is unrelated to the pandemic.

"Regrettably we have no alternative as the centre no longer has enough demand with sufficient funding to cover running costs.

"Government policy now favours community inclusion which is often more economic to provide. Many organisations in the UK similar to ours have already closed their day services as a result.

"We understand this is a difficult time for young people, families and staff. We are in touch with parents and are doing what we can to support them. We are also consulting with staff whose roles are regrettably also affected.

"However it is also important for us to be clear that residential services at Orchard Manor and Meldreth Manor are not affected by this difficult decision."

