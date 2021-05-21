A 16-year-old boy who is accused of blasting another teenager in the face with a shotgun walked out of a courtroom visibly upset after audio of a gunshot and the injured boy's mother screaming "what have you done" was played to jurors.

Jurors at Ipswich Crown Court were shown CCTV of events leading up to the shooting in Kesgrave, near Ipswich, last September.

The clip showed a boy, then aged 15, leaving his home in the town to walk to school last September. It was the first day back since the first national lockdown.

Soon afterwards, and out of sight of the camera, a single gun blast is heard, birds squawk and the injured boy's mother screams three times "what have you done".

The defendant, who is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court for attempted murder, bowed his head and lifted his hand to his face as the footage was played.

He appeared visibly upset as dock officers escorted him out of the courtroom, and a break in proceedings was taken.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave near Ipswich on September 7 last year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The trial was earlier told that the boy's injuries were "devastating and life-changing", that he suffered a stroke and was left "partially paralysed" as a result.

The defendant has denied the attempted murder of the boy and four further charges.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, said the defendant, then aged 15, waited for over an hour for the boy to leave his home for school before "deliberately" shooting him in the face at "close range".

The jury was told the boy had driven to the location using his father's car and shot the victim with his grandfather's Beretta shotgun.

Ms Karmy-Jones said that a mutual friend of both boys told police the defendant would often speak of how the victim would "bully him".

It was said the victim would often "slap" the defendant over the head in school, but it was "nothing serious" and that they remained friends despite the "playful fighting".

The trial continues.