Labour shortage putting brakes on region's recovery

Employers is some of the region's industries such as catering, warehousing and road haulage say they are struggling to find workers.

As covid restrictions continue to lift, the demand for workers is at its highest since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently more than 38 thousand job vacancies across the region - that's more than double this time last year.

Lorry drivers are one of the workers in short supply. At LGV Trainers in Northampton they are struggling to keep up with the demand for new drivers.

They say issues such as Brexit and covid and have forced people out of the industry.

LGV Trainers in Northampton say they're struggling to meet the demand for new drivers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Helena Farmer, Director of LGV Trainers, said: "We're talking about a historic problem where you've got an ageing workforce, so you've got people disappearing from the market.

"And then you're hit with problems like facilities, low pay and then Covid hits, Brexit happens, change in tax laws, it's all come together to create this perfect storm that exacerbated an already problematic situation."

It's a situation that's making life difficult for recruitment firms too.

Travel restrictions mean there are fewer migrant workers coming into the country. Now there are more jobs than there are workers.

Matthew Hopson, Sales Manager at Impact Recruitment, said: "Some of the latest data across the country is that there's up to 20 vacancies per person available.

"Within Northampton, because of the large volume of warehouse space that we have available, if we had 500 to a thousand people available next week, we would probably be able to find them work within the local area, just because the demand is so high."

Many restaurants say they can't find enough staff. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Figures suggest more than 1 in 10 people left the hospitality industry in the last year.

Restaurants are now welcoming diners back inside, but it's not filling tables that's the problem, it's filling staff vacancies.

Daniel Lawrence, Owner of Socius restaurant, said: "We have struggled to find the quality of people, well any people really at the minute is difficult.

"Mine and my partner's working is much busier and I am bringing some of the guys back that are based in the Midlands that used to work for us to help us through the busy period which isn't sustainable in the long run."