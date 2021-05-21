Lodger who decapitated Essex pub landlord jailed for minimum of 25 years

A lodger who stabbed to death and decapitated a pub landlord for "sadistic gratification" has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.

The mutilated body of Scott Gilhooly, 44, was discovered at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree, Essex, on May 17 last year.

His friend and "heavy drinker" Lawrence Bourke, 24, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Friday after previously pleading guilty to murder.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson told the court that Bourke attacked the landlord with a knife and axe, and dismembered his body to "humiliate" him.

The court heard he suffered 70 stab and chop wounds, including to his heart, lungs and neck, while his ear was discovered in Bourke's sock.

Sentencing, judge Mr Justice Griffiths, said Bourke, of Lister Road, Braintree, had taken "sadistic pleasure" in the gruesome murder.

He said father-of-one Mr Gilhooly was a "joy to everyone" and the "life and soul the party" who was "a constant source of support to his family and others".

Addressing Bourke, who he described him as a "terrible lodger", he added that the landlord was "generous to a fault, and you were one of those who benefited from his generosity and his kindness".

"There was much more to him than his last day," the judge said, adding: "The happiness that he brought into the world. The good deeds he did."

Mr Jackson told the court Mr Gilhooly, described by a friend as a "people's champion", lived alone in the flat above the pub but occasionally took in lodgers.

In February 2019, Bourke, who was a frequent customer of the pub, moved in.

Despite his heavy drinking the landlord "put up with" Bourke's behaviour and they lived together through the first coronavirus lockdown.

After Mr Gilhooly's father died a small wake was held on May 7 last year, at which Bourke drank heavily, the court heard.

The landlord decided to redecorate the pub in anticipation of Covid restrictions being lifted and Bourke arranged for an axe to be bought to use on trees in the garden, which he kept.

On May 15, Mr Gilhooly told a friend he was "angry" at Bourke for buying the wrong paint for the pub and because he was not paying his rent.

"He had become fed up with the defendant and wanted him to either pay the rent or leave," Mr Jackson said.

"It's plain that hours before the murder relations between the two men were at a very low ebb."

Shortly after 8am on May 17, Bourke sent a series of Facebook messages to his sister boasting of what he had done to Mr Gilhooly.

One read: "I just stabbed Scott to death ha ha ha ha," while another said: "I loved killing him."

He asked his sister to keep this "a secret", but she drove with their father to the pub where they called 999.

Mr Jackson described the "very grim" scene police officers found upstairs.

"Mr Gilhooly's headless body was lying on his front on the floor of his bathroom," he said.

"Mr Gilhooly was naked, there were clearly a number of large open wounds to his back.

"Mr Gilhooly's head was on a bed in the defendant's bedroom and embedded in it was the axe."

While being arrested, Bourke, who had blood on his hands and clothing, "tried to engage officers in jokes and laughter", the court was told.

The trial heard he later claimed to a prison governor that a naked Mr Gilhooly had entered his room and "come for him".

Bourke said he had grabbed a knife to "scare" the landlord and admitted decapitating him.

But Mr Jackson said the forensic evidence did not match Bourke's account, as it indicated the landlord was attacked in the flat hallway.

Citing the findings of medical experts, Mr Jackson said there was "no evidence" the defendant suffered from a mental illness.

The prosecutor submitted that the sexual orientation of Mr Gilhooly, who was gay, may have provoked some "hostility" from Bourke.

But Bourke's lawyer Barry Gilbert said he denied the killing had anything to do with homophobia.

Mr Gilbert said Bourke "says that he's very sorry for what he did", describing the murder as "inexplicable".