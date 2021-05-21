Man hatches plan to save sinking swans nest in Cambridgeshire

Watch Stuart Leithes' report from St Ives, Cambridgeshire

A man who spotted a swans' nest was in danger of being submerged by rising river water, has helped to save it.

Rob Adamson, a keen wildlife photographer, lives on a boat at Jones Boatyard in St Ives where the swans had made their nest.

When he noticed the nest was under threat from rising water, he decided to build a makeshift raft and get it under the nest to stop it sinking.

Rob Adamson built a raft to stop a swans' nest from going underwater. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Rob said: "If it continued to rise the nest would float off and sink or the water level would continue to rise and they'd end up under water anyway.

"It was at the point where if I didn't do something, they were a gonna anyway. I managed to lift the nest with a shovel and then slide the piece of plywood underneath. I was able to then slide the whole nest on top of the pallet to safety."

He's also put the fence up to keep foxes away.

Rob often spends his spare time watching the swans and taking a few photos.

In previous years he'd noticed that the swans' attempts to hatch eggs had failed. But he's delighted to see all eight cygnets hatch successfully this time.