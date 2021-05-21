Norfolk campaigner calls for compensation as Health Secretary at blood inquiry

Michelle Tolley from Norfolk was given contaminated blood

A campaigner from Norfolk who was given contaminated blood in the 1980s is calling for those responsible to be held to account.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to give evidence to the inquiry into the infected blood scandal this afternoon.

The inquiry is examining how thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

About 2,400 people died in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Michelle Tolley, from Sparham in Norfolk, said: "I hope that those that are responsible are answerable to the consequences of their actions.

"We're dying, I'm dying, it's terrible. It's ruined my life, it's ruined thousands of people's lives.

"What I'd like to hear is that they're actually going to finally announce some type of compensation, for all of us and it must include the windows, bereaved parents and the bereaved children who actually get nothing."

Mr Hancock is expected to be quizzed about compensation and support for those affected by the scandal.

Des Collins, senior partner at Collins Solicitors - legal adviser to more than 1,500 people affected by the contaminated blood scandal - said: "The focus of his testimony will be the Government's support scheme for some of those impacted by the infected blood scandal over the past 40 years.

"However, our clients are hoping he will also provide details of the independent reviewer's appointment, whose role is to manage a new compensation framework, as promised back in March and about which we have heard nothing since.

"Understandably, Mr Hancock and colleagues have primarily focused on Covid of late.

"However, infected blood remains the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, having begun decades ago yet the effects are on-going and raw.

"We urge the Government not to lose sight of its obligations to all those who have suffered and those who continue to do so by putting the matter of fair recompense to bed, once and for all."