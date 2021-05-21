One millionth covid jab administered in Suffolk and North East Essex

Watch Andy Ward's report from Ipswich

The one millionth covid jab has been administered in Suffolk and North East Essex.

It's a significant milestone for the region, but health bosses say the rollout is in danger of slowing down because younger people have been more hesitant to have a jab.

The man who was given the 1,000,000 jab was 45-year-old Ahhtar Miah.

He said: "I'm glad I've done it actually. I'm not sure about the numbers, but it's brilliant that we've reached a milestone. And hopefully we'll reach more and get this done."

45-year-old Ahhtar Miah said it was 'brilliant' to reach the one million landmark in the area. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Bond Street Mosque was chosen as the venue for today's event in order to reach those communities who have been more reluctant to get the vaccine.

Overall, take-up in the area has been good - in fact, last week it was ranked joint first in the country for delivering second doses to those in the top priority groups.

But health bosses say people aged in the 30 to 40 category, haven't been as willing to come forward.

Lisa Nobes, Director of Nursing at Suffolk and North East Essex CCG, said: "We need to keep reiterating the importance that actually you can be 30 and get very, very sick with Covid - we've had nurses die of Covid of that age group.

"And until we've all been vaccinated, the variant will get hold and we'll have a miserable winter and Christmas if we don't improve our vaccination."

The bus offered the Bangladeshi community a far more comfortable and familiar place to get vaccinated. Credit: ITV News Anglia

For other groups, the message is starting to get through though. The bus offered the Bangladeshi community a far more comfortable and familiar place to get vaccinated.

Mahbub Alam Shamim said: "People would have found it difficult to book their own vaccination, going through all the procedure of booking it themselves, but with the bus being here, it's made it so much easier."

These communities have done their bit to protect themselves and others around them. The call now is for the younger generation to not let that momentum slip.