Promotion-winning players rewarded with new contracts

Peterborough United have continued to reward their League One promotion heroes with new deals.

Defenders Dan Butler and Nathan Thompson have agreed new deals to extend their stay with Posh.

Former Portsmouth Star Thompson has agreed a new two-year contract with Darren Ferguson's side.

The 30-year-old has made 43 appearances for the club so far, but said he was excited about the prospect of a first campaign in the Championship.

Speaking on the club's YouTube Channel he said:

I think you look at the group we’ve got we’ve been able to form over the last two years, it’s really close together and that makes things very easy. It's also an opportunity for myself, I’ve been playing league one for the last 12 years really and to finally get the opportunity to play in the championship made it very easy for me. Nathan Thompson

Also penning a new deal was Dan Butler. Manager Darren Ferguson said he was delighted that the former Newport County man had agreed to a three year extension, and Butler described it as a decision he didn't need to dwell over.

Probably the easiest decision I’ve ever made in football, I’m really excited for the future now, a lot of the boys are already signed up so hopefully we can have a good year next year Dan Butler

It follows yesterday's announcement that Frankie Kent, and youngsters Ricky-jade Jones and Ronnie Edwards had also signed new long term deals.

Meanwhile 40 miles down the road, Cambridgeshire rivals were following suit.

Dunk and Taylor celebrate promotion Credit: ITV news Anglia

Cambridge United won promotion back to League One, and have handed defensive duo Harrison Dunk and with new deals.

Taylor, 31, started all 46 games last season as the U's challenged Cheltenham Town for the title.

Speaking to the cub's website he said:

I can’t wait for next season now, it is really exciting and I am really looking forward to it. Greg Taylor

The new deal for Dunk, means he could record 400 plus appearances for the U's.

Joining them is Liam O'Neil, the midfielder played 23 times last season and scored twice. Dimit Mitov has also agreed to stay.

And those weren't the only signings, Stevenage announced they'd captured the signature of Exeter City star Jake Taylor.

The 29-year-old central midfielder becomes Boro's first signing of the summer.