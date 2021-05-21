Four new cases of the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19 have been found in Suffolk, bringing the total to five known cases.

Three of these new cases have been linked to the Needham Market area, and now anyone who lives or works in the town is being asked to book in for a PCR test even if they do not have symptoms.

From 9am tomorrow, a mobile testing unit will be set up in the Mid Suffolk District Council building carpark in the High Street to help identify any other cases.

Appointments must be booked in advance online or by calling 119. The fourth of these new cases was found in Newmarket.

The other known case was found earlier in the week in Mildenhall.

Stuart Keeble, Director of Public Health Suffolk, said:

"We are taking this swift action, as a very small number of cases of this variant of concern have been found in the Needham Market area. There is no need for people to be worried, but we do need to act straight away and prevent the infection spreading further into the community.

"I am asking for residents and workers in Needham Market, to take a PCR test for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Otherwise please keep following the national guidance, washing your hands regularly, wearing a face mask, social distancing as necessary, opening up windows when people from other households visit and take up your vaccination when offered it."

By getting your test, you will be helping us to understand more about potential spread of this this variant of the virus, and limit any potential spread to protect yourself and your loved ones. Stuart Keeble, Director of Public Health Suffolk

In total, there have been 16 cases in Needham Market and surrounding area in the last two weeks, with 71 cases in the whole of Suffolk.

It comes after a number of cases were identified at the nearby Wattisham Flying Station.

A British Army spokesperson said: