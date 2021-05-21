Watch the moment a man with a knife is tackled to the ground in Northampton

CCTV footage from Northamptonshire Police

Dramatic footage has been released of a man wielding a knife in Northampton being tackled to the ground by a police officer.

28-year-old Andrew Richard Griffin, of Stanley Road, was threatening members of the public in Gold Street at around 5.30pm on Sunday 16 May.

PC Carl Gardner gave chase on foot, tackling Griffin to the ground a short time later.

Griffin was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was convicted of the offence this week.

The knife used to threaten members of the public in Northampton. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

PC Gardner, said: “This swift arrest was made as a result of the way this Force now operates and positions neighbourhood officers like myself – we are actively patrolling our communities and at the time of this call, were a very short way away from Gold Street, allowing us to act quickly and efficiently.

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for Northamptonshire Police so it is imperative for us to make it abundantly clear to the people who think brandishing knives is acceptable that this sort of dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated and that they will be brought to justice for their crimes.”