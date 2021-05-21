Yellow weather warning issued for wind in the Anglia region

Weather experts at the Met Office say there will be 'strong winds' together with 'heavy and blustery showers' which could bring disruption.

The places said to be affected by the warning are; Bedford, Cambridgeshire, Central Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Luton, Norfolk, Southend-on-Sea, Suffolk, and Thurrock.

It is warned that the windy weather could lead to some travel disruption and damage to outdoor structures.

The Met Office has also said that some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

The full ITV Weather Forecast for the East of England can be found here.