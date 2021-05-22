Family from Littleport pay tribute to precious daughter killed in crash with bus

The family of a young woman who died after a crash between a car and a bus on the A47 in Cambridgeshire have paid tribute to her.

The collision between her white Volkswagen Polo and a double-decker bus happened at about 9.20pm on Wednesday (19 May) between Wisbech and Guyhirn.

The driver of the car, Kali Mena Rolfe, 18, of Ely Road, Littleport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In tribute, Kali’s family said: “Our precious, beautiful daughter, loving and thoughtful sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin.

“Kali was adored and loved by family, friends and colleagues.

“She was happy loving life and just starting out in the career she loved.

“There are no words, life will simply never be the same, our hearts are broken.

“Kali – we love you beyond words, love you beautiful.”

Two passengers from the car, an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, but have since been discharged.

No one on the bus needed hospital treatment.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Kali’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it should contact police via our web chat function https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting incident 523 of 19 May.