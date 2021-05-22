Horse wedged between trees rescued by firefighters

A 28 year old horse has been freed by Suffolk Fire and Rescue after he got stuck in between trees in Sudbury.

Crews had to use animal rescue and battery rescue equipment to free Eddie after he had managed to wedge himself between trees at Bullingdon Hill.

Firefighters helping to free Eddie Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said crews had to cut the branches and used animal rescue equipment to lift him with a Unimog appliance.Eddie's owner, Caroline Phillips, thanked the firefighters on social media. She said Eddie is a very well loved horse but "his antics are getting worse in his old age!" Thankfully he coped calmly with his exciting situation.