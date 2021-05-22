Ipswich man admits drink driving while riding an E scooter

A man from Ipswich has admitted drink-driving while riding an e-scooter.

Unal Gokbulut was using the electric device when he was stopped and failed a roadside breath test near his home in Ipswich in the early hours of April 5, Suffolk Police said.

The 42-year-old appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday where he admitted drink-driving while using the electric scooter.

Speaking through a Turkish interpreter, he said: "It's correct. I've taken alcohol. I accept."

He denied a second charge of driving without insurance and was bailed to return to the court on June 1.

Presiding magistrate Robert Saunders imposed an interim driving ban on the defendant.

Suffolk Police said Gokbulut, of Hilton Road, provided a breath test sample of 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath - twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles by the Department for Transport and are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles.