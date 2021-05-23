Campaigners call for landmark Rayleigh theatre to be saved

You can watch a report from ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost here

Campaigners fighting to save a community venue in Essex say if Mill Hall is knocked down it'll rip the heart out of Rayleigh.

But, Rochford District Council say the plans will create a new, more environmentally friendly facility, that'll be better able to support itself financially.

The Mill Hall in Rayleigh Credit: ITV Anglia

People in Rayleigh feel strongly about their community venue. It's home to their pantomime, a place where many have got married AND importantly, it's now their vaccination centre.

Joe Gooch, from the Save the Mill Hall campaign, says they hope the council will listen to protestors.

"This is the 50th year of the Mill Hall and rather than celebrate it, the Council want to demolish it. I would just hope the Council listen to the people of Rayleigh and the wider community who use the Mill Hall, for who it is a vital community hub. Listen to us! And let's save the Mill Hall, refurbish it so people can go on enjoying it!."

Joe started a petition against Rochford District Council's proposals to knock Mill Hall down and replace it with environmentally sustainable flats and smaller community centre.

One local group backing his campaign is Rayleigh Operatic & Drama Society.

They've been putting on shows here for 39 years.

A panto at Mill Hall in Rayleigh Credit: ITV Anglia

Zoe Tebutt, from the society said: "We produce local community theatre for the local community and there isn't another venue in this area where we can go that's big enough to house our audience or out cast as well.'

The group say the new proposed hall wouldn't be big enough either and lacked dressing room space.

But, Rochford District Council say although the new hall would be smaller, it could be adapted, and would have many benefits.

Angela Hutchings, the Acting Manager Director, said: 'It will have a green roof and walls, it'll use recycled water have solar panels, ultra efficient heating and ventilation systems and of course that'll reduce the cost of operation over it' lifetime."

Mill Hall is just one of six sites in a regeneration scheme proposed by the Council.

All together that'll cost them £1.5 million pounds, they say just refurbishing Mill Hall would cost £2.5 million.

But campaigners say Rayleigh is paying the price for the saving.

Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Cannell, who represents Downhall & Rawreth, said: "They want to move all of their council chamber and offices into one building in Rochford and that means disposing of other assets to pay for it so they don't need to borrow money essentially. So we lose our facilities in Rayleigh so they can pay for new facilities in Rochford."

Sitting next to the town's 19th Century windmill and National Trust site Rayleigh Mount, Mill Hall is part of the towns history and identity.

But if it'll stay that way in its current form - that will be up for councillors to decide in the autumn.