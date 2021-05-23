Delight as crowds return for Norfolk and Norwich Festival

Organisers of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival say it has been an "absolute joy" to see crowds back at outdoor performances.

Hundreds have been transfixed by the normal eclectic mix of music, art and theatre - everything from street dance in the shadow of St Peter Mancroft Church to high ropes acts in Chapelfield Gardens.

The festival had to be scrapped last year because of the pandemic but returned this week with safety measures including social distancing and confining performances to different zones.

"Our whole team, on the first few days, went through this massive wave of relief," said Festival Director Daniel Brine.

"We'd been working really hard for a year and then to realise that we'd pulled something off which felt like it was going to be impossible at times - and then to see people enjoying themselves - was just an absolute delight.

"We did a project called The Bandwagon where we took a whole range of acts to schools and care homes.

"We did special performances for them on the first days of the festival and people were in tears because it was so fantastic to have live performances in the those spaces where there hasn't been things for a year."