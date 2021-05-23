Government under fresh pressure to build new hospital in King's Lynn

County councillors are to use their first meeting today since the elections to call on the government to urgently approve a new hospital for King's Lynn.

The roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is currently being supported by almost 200 metal props. In March, patients had to be moved out of the critical care unit because of the risk of collapse.

Another of the struts holding up the ceiling Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

At Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council's annual general meeting today (Monday), two motions will be put forward looking to increase pressure on health secretary Matt Hancock.

Campaigners are calling for a new hospital for King's Lynn Credit: ITV Anglia

A petition started by the Eastern Daily Press newspaper is calling for a new hospital to be built urgently. The building was only supposed to stand for 30 years, but has now stood for more than 40.

It needs £554m just to maintain its decaying building, or £679m for a new building.

