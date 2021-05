One of the UK's first marathon races took place in Peterborough today following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 800 runners completed the 26.2 mile event at Ferry Meadows in Nene Park under strict social distancing rules.

David Hudson won the race Credit: ITV Anglia

David Hudson won the race for Huntingdonshire Athletics Club - crossing the finishing line in an impressive two hours, 27 minutes and 50 seconds.