Tulip fundraiser makes a blooming big difference to The Norfolk Hospice
More than twenty thousand pounds has been raised from the opening of tulip fields at Hillington in West Norfolk. People came from as far as Cornwall and Newcastle to the event behind the Ffolkes Inn near Sandringham. The money from 5,000 tickets will make a big difference to the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House in such a challenging year.
Tulip grower Mark Eves worked with The Norfolk Hospice to open the 21 acre field to the public.
