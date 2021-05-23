Tulip fundraiser makes a blooming big difference to The Norfolk Hospice

More than twenty thousand pounds has been raised from the opening of tulip fields at Hillington in West Norfolk. People came from as far as Cornwall and Newcastle to the event behind the Ffolkes Inn near Sandringham. The money from 5,000 tickets will make a big difference to the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House in such a challenging year.

Tulip grower Mark Eves worked with The Norfolk Hospice to open the 21 acre field to the public.

We are blown away by the amount of money raised and the number of people who attended. Mark Eves, tulip grower and a director at Belmont Nurseries

ITV Anglia's Natalie Gray reporting live from the tulip fields in April Credit: ITV Anglia

We are so thankful to everyone who helped us raise such a fantastic sum of money. It will make a big difference after such a challenging year. Lindsey Atkin, Community and Corporate Fundraising Manager at The Norfolk Hospice

