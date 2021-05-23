A woman in her 40s has been seriously injured after she confronted a group of teenagers outside her home in Witham.

Essex Police say they were called at around 10.40pm last night (Saturday 22 May) after reports that the woman had been assaulted.

It's believed that she had approached a group of teenagers causing a disturbance outside her home in Church Street and asked them to move away from the area.

The incident happened in Church Street, Witham

The woman was then assaulted by the group and suffered serious injuries.

Police say she was taken to hospital for further treatment and thankfully, her injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The District Commander for Braintree & Uttlesford, Chief Inspector Colin Cox, said:“This was a shocking attack by a group of young individuals who left a woman lying in the street alone and injured.

“Although we understand that those living in the area will find this alarming, I would like to reassure the community that incidents such as this are rare and that our teams will be investigating all possible leads to identify these individuals.

“My Community Policing & Town Team officers, alongside those from Witham Community Special Constables, will be conducting high visibility patrols across the area and will challenge all individuals who seek to act in ways that are simply unacceptable.”

We believe there may have been a total of six teenagers involved in the assault, and all are described as being white and around 15 to 16 years of age.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident, or those who have dash cam or doorbell footage from the area, is asked to please contact Braintree Local Policing Team (LPT) on 101.

The crime reference number to quote is 42/96795/21.You can also submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.