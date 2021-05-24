Police are appealing for witnesses after a man tried to kill two men outside a restaurant in Milton Keynes on Sunday (24th May).

Both men are in hospital with life changing injuries and one is said to be in a critical condition.

Thames Valley Police say they are treating investigation into the attack as attempted murder.

The two victims, both in their twenties, were stabbed at around 12.45am on Sunday in Aylesbury Street in Bletchley.

They were outside Fratellis bar and restaurant with two others when the attack happened.

Police say a man who was with a separate group of people near-by approached and stabbed the two men and fled the scene.

Both victims are in hospital. One sustained life-changing injuries to his face and abdomen and the other suffered life threatening injuries to his abdomen.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Carl Wilson based at Aylesbury police station, said: "Two men have been very seriously injured in this incident and remain in hospital at this time.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has information about what happened.

"Although it was in the early hours, we do think there were quite a few people in the area who may have seen what happened.

We also believe there were vehicles near the vicinity when the assault took place. If you were in the area around this time, please check your dash-cam or CCTV footage for anything significant. If you know of anything which could help our investigation, please get in touch. Detective Inspector Carl Wilson, Thames Valley Police

"We know this may be concerning to the community but we are in the early stages of this investigation and will be carrying out thorough enquiries to establish exactly what happened.

"We have also been made aware of a video being shared online and we would ask that this is shared with police rather than on social media to assist this investigation.

"This could be very distressing for the families and victims in this case and we would ask that this video is removed from social channels a this time.

"If you do have information you think could help, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210222175.

"If you would prefer to remain 100 per cent anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."