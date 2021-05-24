Blind man to walk 50km to raise money for charity
Watch Raveena Ghattaura’s report
A blind man will walk 50km across the Norfolk Broads to raise money for the charity, Vision Norfolk.
Edward Bates, who works for the charity, will be guided on the journey by fundraiser Matt Lawley, who runs a cleaning business in Norwich. It's part of a series of fundraising challenges they hope to do to raise money for the charity that supports 4,000 people in Norfolk.
They will be walking Aylsham to Acle via North Walsham, Stalham, Hickling and Potter Heigham as part of the 2021 Broads Walk Challenge event.
Edward has previously run the Norwich 10k and done a skydive to raise money for the charity, but for Matt, this is his first experience of volunteering.
He says he was inspired to join the charity as a volunteer after meeting a blind man at University.
He said:
Edward Bates said:
The fundraising page can be found here.