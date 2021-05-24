Blind man to walk 50km to raise money for charity

Watch Raveena Ghattaura’s report

A blind man will walk 50km across the Norfolk Broads to raise money for the charity, Vision Norfolk.

Edward Bates, who works for the charity, will be guided on the journey by fundraiser Matt Lawley, who runs a cleaning business in Norwich. It's part of a series of fundraising challenges they hope to do to raise money for the charity that supports 4,000 people in Norfolk.

They will be walking Aylsham to Acle via North Walsham, Stalham, Hickling and Potter Heigham as part of the 2021 Broads Walk Challenge event.

Edward has previously run the Norwich 10k and done a skydive to raise money for the charity, but for Matt, this is his first experience of volunteering.

He says he was inspired to join the charity as a volunteer after meeting a blind man at University.

He said:

I saw somebody watching a game of football and they had their back to a screen and I didn't really understand why and I later realised they were blind. But they were totally into the game. I wanted to do something and the pandemic and the lockdowns and everything that happened in the last 18 months has kind of prompted me to finally do it Matt Lawley

Matt Lawley and Edward Bates in training for their sponsored walk Credit: ITV Anglia

Edward Bates said:

I think the more sighted people we can get to work with visually impaired and blind people the better. Just because you are blind and partially sighted you can still be independent and take on challenges, you might just need a little bit support. That's where we rely on people like Matt to step forward and offer to do this with me. I wouldn't be able to do it without him. Edward Bates

The fundraising page can be found here.