Covid Indian variant cases up by 50% in the Anglia region

The latest figures suggest the number of cases of the coronavirus Indian variant have increased by more than a half in a week in the Anglia region.

Data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge, which examines the detailed generic make-up on the virus, has revealed 252 cases in the week to 15 May compared to 167 during the previous seven days. That is a rise of 51%.

The highest concentration of cases in the region remains in Bedford where there were 126 instances of the variant B1617.2, which was first detected in India.

Overall there were 1,305 positive tests for Covid-19 in the Anglia region in the week to 15 May and the Indian variant accounted for 19% of cases.

Map of the areas in the ITV Anglia region where the Covid Indian variant has been detected

There is a time lag with the release of data involving the Indian variant because it takes longer to complete the scientific analysis of positive test samples.

There are now five areas of the Anglia region where more than half the Covid cases are the Indian variant.

Bedford - 81%

Central Bedfordshire - 70%

Chelmsford - 66%

East Northamptonshire - 62%

North Hertfordshire - 57%

No cases of the Indian variant have been found in 21 of the 54 local authority areas in the Anglia region.

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Rutland

During the coronavirus pandemic, ITV News is bringing you a regularly updated podcast with information, advice and analysis that you can trust.

Coronavirus: What You Need To Know features ITV News specialist correspondents plus guests covering key topics in-depth about the virus, plus regular Q&As with your questions answered on how the outbreak is impacting all areas of our lives.

You can listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify - or listen using the player below.