Peterborough to take part in 'self-isolation' support trials

Self-isolating accommodation to be offered as part of trial Credit: PA

People self-isolating in overcrowded houses will be offered alternative accommodation in a bid to encourage them to stick to the rules.

The initiative is one of several being trialled by the Government in nine areas - including Peterborough - with higher Covid-19 infection rates.

An £11.9 million funding pot will be split between local authorities in nine areas of England as part of the scheme encouraging people to get tested and self-isolate when required.

The pilots will provide social care, "buddying" services for people needing mental health support and translation assistance for non-English speakers.

Initiatives will also be piloted in Newham and Hackney in London, Yorkshire and Humber, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Merseyside and Somerset.<

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said:

The Government has already backed a pilot across the Greater Manchester region with £2 million of funding to assess ways of helping people self-isolate.<

It includes "support and engagement teams" who work with households within 24 hours of a positive Covid-19 test to develop a bespoke plan for self-isolation.

James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association (LGA), said: "Rapidly targeting local outbreaks and supporting people to self-isolate when required is absolutely crucial to our continuing fight against coronavirus.