Royal Mail van smashed through wall in Norwich

A Royal Mail van smashed through a wall in Rosary Road in Norwich this morning.

The crash destroyed a mural at Old Library Wood and the van ended up in the park.

The East of England Ambulance Service said that one person was treated at the scene but didn't have to go to hospital.

A Royal Mail Spokesperson said: "A Royal Mail vehicle was involved in a collision at Rosary Road in Norwich this morning. No one was injured in the incident. The vehicle was empty of mail at the time. We are carrying out a full investigation into what happened.”