Banksy's 'hula-hoop girl' goes on display at Suffolk museum

A Banksy mural taken from a wall in Nottingham has been restored and put on display in a Suffolk museum.

The hula-hooping girl mural appeared in Nottingham in October and was later claimed by the elusive artist, sending its value soaring.

The mural was bought by an art collector in Essex. Credit: ITV News

The "hula-hoop girl" was bought by an art collector from Essex for a six figure sum in February.

John Brandler, who runs a gallery in Brentwood, said he was saving the artwork from damage and destruction.

However, Nottingham's loss is East Anglia's gain.

It'll now be displayed at the Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds as part of its new modern art exhibition alongside seven other Banksys and works by the likes of Tracey Emin and Damien Hirst.

You can now see the banksy mural at the Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds Credit: ITV News

