The brother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racially motivated attack in 1993, has described Northampton as a "progressive and forward-thinking town" when it comes to race equality.

Stuart Lawrence studied at the University of Northampton, and today (25 May) spoke to local radio station, Inspiration FM, as part of a day of activism to mark a year since George Floyd's death.

A mural remembering George Floyd Credit: AP

Stuart said he never felt he was treated differently because of his skin colour whilst he was studying in the town: "At the time that I lived in Northampton, I never once felt I was approached in a situation where I thought because of my skin colour, there was a racial problem, never.

"I also tell people all the time as well that in the time that I was there, I was never stopped and searched once either in my car.

"So as I said Northampton for me is a very progressive and forward-thinking town and I just hope that it continues to be that way."

Stephen Lawrence's brother, Stuart Lawrence, spoke to ITV News Anglia in 2019 about the dangers of gang violence. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Floyd's murder by US police in May 2020 sparked protests around the world against the use of excessive force by officers against black suspects and lack of police accountability.

To honour the memory of George Floyd, the University of Northampton's Global Ethnic Majority (GEM) Staff Network has hosted a day of activism, to acknowledge how his death has heightened awareness of race equality in Higher Education and society as a whole.

We shouldn't stay silent about things that matter. Mark Dean, Inspiration FM Presenter

As part of the day of activism, Inspiration FM presenter Mark Dean interviewed Stuart Lawrence about his brother's death.

Mark said it is important we continue to talk openly about racism: "Last year we had the Black Lives Matter march in Northampton, you know the peaceful protest.

"You saw people coming out from every age group coming out and speaking up and saying if we don't speak now, we would never speak.

"We shouldn't stay silent about things that matter."