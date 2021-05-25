Murder investigation launched following stabbing of 16-year-old boy in Corby

A 16-year-old boy has died following a stabbing in Corby in Northamptonshire.

Police were called to Constable Road in the town just before 7pm on Tuesday 25th of May to reports that a boy had been stabbed.

Officers have confirmed that he died at the scene.

A murder investigation has now been launched and detectives investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 399 of 25/05/21.