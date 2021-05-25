Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A composer from Peterborough has worked with singer Mel B to highlight the issue of domestic abuse.

Mel appears in musician Fabio D'Andrea's powerful video, in the role of a woman being physically and verbally abused by her partner.

The Spice Girls singer drew on her own experience of being in an abusive relationship, for the film that Fabio directed.

Fabio D'Andrea composed the music for the video about domestic abuse. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The film has already gained a wide amount of interest on social media, prompting other women to share their stories.

On the set it wasn't just Mel who had experience it, it was many people, so collectively we were able to come together and create a safe environment for everybody to be free to express themselves and film what we need to film, which is quite a harrowing thing to do. Fabio D'Andrea, composer

It's very classical, very dreamy, very beautiful, and then the scenes when you are watching you are hearing something gorgeous and witnessing something horrific. We've worked together and compiled this masterpiece I think. Mel B

Where to get help if you are a victim of domestic abuse