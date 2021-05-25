"She's just been incredibly strong": The Peterborough composer on working with Mel B on domestic abuse video
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes
A composer from Peterborough has worked with singer Mel B to highlight the issue of domestic abuse.
Mel appears in musician Fabio D'Andrea's powerful video, in the role of a woman being physically and verbally abused by her partner.
The Spice Girls singer drew on her own experience of being in an abusive relationship, for the film that Fabio directed.
The film has already gained a wide amount of interest on social media, prompting other women to share their stories.
Where to get help if you are a victim of domestic abuse
Women's Aid's live chat service is open Mon-Fri 10am-4pm and Sat-Sun 10am-12pm.
Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline offers free support 24 hours a day to victims and those who are worried about their loved ones.
Safe Spaces are available in pharmacies across the UK, including Boots, Superdrug and Morrisons. Once inside, you will find specialist domestic abuse support information. Some Safe Spaces will respond to the Ask for ANI codeword.
NSPCC helpline offers advice and support for anyone with concerns about a child.