Southend pair jailed for setting fire to victim twice in row over a pawned watch

Two people who set a man on fire in Southend after an argument about a pawned watch have been jailed for 24 years each.

The pair threw petrol over the victim before setting him alight outside his home in Southend in October 2019.

He managed to escape but they followed him and set him on fire for a second time.

The victim suffered burns to 60 per cent of his body and lost four toes.

The court heard Jane Reilly and Alan Archer had lured him outside before springing their attack.Reilly, 53, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff, and 33 year-old Archer, of Dexter Close, Grays, were later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

At their trial, the court heard they had attacked the victim after Reilly was angry he had pawned a watch, worth only a few pounds, that she had given him.

They were convicted following a trial at Basildon Crown Court on 19th May and at the same court the following day were each given jail sentences of 24 years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Neil Utley, from Southend CID, said: “The victim suffered an unimaginable ordeal at the hands of Jane Reilly and Alan Archer. Their actions were calculated, callous and cruel.

“What the victim experienced would have been terrifying and will affect him mentally and physically for some time. The length of these sentences highlights just how serious this incident was and while nothing will turn the clock back for the victim, I hope this will help him move forward.”

The jury at the trial could not decide on verdicts for two other men.