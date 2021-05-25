Staff and students strike at Essex school over teaching and pastoral care cuts

Staff at Tendring Technology College began a three day strike this morning (25th May) over plans for a restructure which they say will cut teaching and support roles from September.

They were joined on the picket line at their two sites in Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken by parents and students who feel strongly that Academies Enterprise Trust should relinquish control of the school.

As much as it can be sold in terms of restructuring, we fundamentally will have less people in the school. They’ll be less pastoral care, there will be less teachers able to have an effective role, because their hours might be greatly increased. There’s also the situation where essentially we’re losing staff like midday assistants. Ian Silverton, Head of history, Tendring Technology College

The picket line at Tendring Technology College. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Trust told ITV News Anglia that it was "deeply disappointing" that unions called members out to strike after "all the students have had to contend with", in the last year.

The new structure will mean students have more time in their lessons, more options available in the sixth form, and additional pastoral support. Following discussions with the unions we had already agreed that there will be no compulsory redundancies and so we are at a loss as to why they want to press ahead. Spokesperson, AET

Tendring Technical College, Frinton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Trust says it has "engaged with ACAS to seek further talks with the unions to try and re-engage on the issues."

The Trust says it will continue to keep parents updated on any developments and will be providing online learning for students to minimise any further disruption.