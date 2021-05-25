Staff and students strike at Essex school over teaching and pastoral care cuts
Staff at Tendring Technology College began a three day strike this morning (25th May) over plans for a restructure which they say will cut teaching and support roles from September.
They were joined on the picket line at their two sites in Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken by parents and students who feel strongly that Academies Enterprise Trust should relinquish control of the school.
The Trust told ITV News Anglia that it was "deeply disappointing" that unions called members out to strike after "all the students have had to contend with", in the last year.
The Trust says it has "engaged with ACAS to seek further talks with the unions to try and re-engage on the issues."
The Trust says it will continue to keep parents updated on any developments and will be providing online learning for students to minimise any further disruption.