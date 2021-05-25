Sudbury river bones inquiry: man arrested

Police investigating the discovery of human remains in a Sudbury river last summer have arrested a man.

The bones were found in two black bin bags in the River Stour last August, near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge.

This morning, Tuesday 25 May, officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Sudbury in connection with the discovery of the remains. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on the bones on Sunday 30 August, but was not able to establish a cause of death or any form of identification.

Expert forensic tests have been taking place over the past nine months and established at an early stage of the inquiry that the victim was an adult male, who was likely to have been of an athletic or muscular build.

A small amount of additional human remains were found as a result of searches of the river, with DNA testing of these remains confirming that they are from the same person as the original discovery.

Tests to establish the timescale in which the victim died are continuing, as are efforts to identify him through the comparison of DNA across national and international databases.

Police say a second man has been arrested at the same time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. He has not been arrested in connection with the discovery of the human remains.

Officers are also currently searching a property in Sudbury following these arrests and this work is expected to continue into tomorrow.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour near to the river in the week preceding the discovery to come forward.