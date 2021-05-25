Tougher Covid restrictions introduced in Bedford area to curb virus spread

People are being urged not to travel to and from the Bedford and north Bedfordshire area to help stop the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus.

New government guidance has been issued for eight areas of England, including the Bedford Borough area, which are tougher than the rest of the region. There has been criticism that the new measures have been introduced with little publicity.

Bedford has the third highest rate of coronavirus cases in England after Bolton and Blackburn. There were 323 cases in Bedford in the week to 20 May which is 186 cases per 100,000.

52% Rise in weekly coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week to 20 May 2021

The Bedford Borough area is wider than just the town of Bedford and covers most of north Bedfordshire, which has borders with Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Milton Keynes.

It covers an area of 184 square miles with a population of more than 170,000 people.

The guidance for Bedford and the seven other areas says, wherever possible, people should try to:

Meet outside rather than inside where possible

Keep 2 metres apart from people outside your household support bubble and this includes friends and family you don’t live with

Avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education

Get tested twice a week for free and isolate if you are positive

Continue to work from home if you can

Get vaccinated when you are offered it and encourage others to do so as well

The Bedford Borough area covers the whole of north Bedfordshire and is home to more than 170,000 people Credit: ITV News Anglia

The government is under growing pressure to provide clarity on the new travel restrictions in the eight areas of England worst affected by the Indian variant of coronavirus.

The change to the guidance appears to have been made on Friday without an official announcement, prompting criticism from MPs.

Layla Moran, chairwoman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, said updating the guidance without a proper announcement “is a recipe for confusion and uncertainty”.A government spokesman said: “Working with local authorities, we took swift and decisive action to slow the spread of the B1.617.2 (India) variant by introducing surge testing and bringing forward second doses of the vaccine for the most vulnerable.

“We provided additional guidance for those living in affected areas when we became aware of the risk posed by the variant, to encourage people to take an extra cautious approach when meeting others or travelling.”

People in Bedford are being urged to take up the coronavirus injection if they are offered one Credit: Tim Ireland/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

